  • Put Out Into the Deep

    • Good shepherds
      October 11
      - Archbishop Paul S. Coakley
      Through the prophet Jeremiah the Lord promises, “I will give you shepherds after my own heart” (Jer. 3:15). God keeps his promises. At this moment, we are all deeply aware of our need for good shepherds to lead, guide and protect the flock entrusted to their care.
    • A time for prayer and fasting
      September 27
      - Archbishop Paul S. Coakley
      The cascading reports of clergy abuse and coverups within our beloved Church have affected Catholics differently. It has caused righteous anger, visceral disgust as well as shame.
    • Bl. Stanley Rother: One year later
      September 13
      - Archbishop Paul S. Coakley
      One year ago, on Sept. 23, we celebrated the beatification of Blessed Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City.
    About the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

    The original Diocese of Oklahoma was erected in 1905, became the Diocese of Oklahoma City and Tulsa in 1930, and was erected into the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City in 1972. The Archdiocese is comprised of more than 120,000 Catholics in central and western Oklahoma, and covers 46 counties and 42,470 square miles.

    Read More

  • Discern your Vocation

    Each person has been created with a specific vocation. How can you know it unless you diligently discern where God is calling you?
    Start by getting good info right here!

    Read More
