Committee Contacts

Committee Chairman
Dan Wacker - (405) 694-3478 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Committee Chaplain
Fr. Charles Murphy - (405) 721.5651 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Communications Chairman
Bernie Denker - (405) 601-0691 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Secretary
Judy Briner - (580) 541-5795 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Treasurer
Cathy Kohn - (405) 596-8244 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Training / Religious Emblem Chairman
Fred Spellman - (580) 762-5344 Boy Scouts - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Kathy Vickers - cell: (580) 541-7072 Girl Scouts & CampFire - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.