It's official! Praised be Jesus Christ! Archbishop Coakley received official word from Rome that Servant of God Father Stanley Rother will be beatified in September in Oklahoma City.
Registration for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Youth Camp is open.
Are you thriving or just surviving? Are you ready for more energy? A deeper sense of purpose? More joy? A clearer understanding of God’s plan for your life?
Join us for one of our Living Every Day With Passion & Purpose events. It’s not your typical church event! It has been a life-changing event for tens of thousands of people. Living Every Day With Passion & Purpose is presented by internationally acclaimed speaker and author Matthew Kelly and the incredibly talented musician Eliot Morris.
Thanks to the support of families in all parts of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, the 2017 Annual Catholic Appeal has raised more than $2.7 million toward the $3.5 million goal. Your financial gift supporting the appeal directly impacts the ministries and programs of the Church throughout central and western Oklahoma.
Please prayerfully consider a pledge to the appeal by visiting www.archokc.org/appeal or by calling the Office of Stewardship and Development at (405) 709-2745.
Visit the Heritage Gallery at the Catholic Pastoral Center to learn about the life and mission of Servant of God Father Stanley Rother. Fr. Rother is scheduled to be beatified this fall in Oklahoma City.
The gallery exhibit features photos, Fr. Rother's chalice, personal items, his Bible, and letters to and from his family.
The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and on the following Saturdays 9 a.m. – Noon: April 22, May 20, June 17, July 29 and Aug. 19, at the CPC, 7501 Northwest Expressway.
The exhibit is perfect for adult and student groups. Special tours arranged by calling (405) 721-5651, Ext. 141.
Pope Francis has recognized the martyrdom of Father Stanley Rother of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, making him the first martyr and priest born in the United States to receive this official recognition from the Vatican! And of course the first from Oklahoma!
The Vatican made the announcement Dec. 2. The recognition of his martyrdom clears the way for his beatification.
Faithful shepherds
April 16, 2017
Archbishop Paul S. Coakley
Each year during Holy Week, priests serving in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, like priests everywhere, gather with one another and with their bishop for the Chrism Mass. It is during this solemn liturgy that the bishop blesses and consecrates the holy oils and sacred chrism that will be used during the year ahead in the celebration of the sacraments. It is during this Mass that priests reflect upon and renew their sacred priestly promises in the presence of the bishop and the gathered faithful.
This is a very important day for priests. It reminds us of what an awesome gift it is to share in the eternal priesthood of Jesus Christ. It brings to our attention the importance of our sacred duties and our communion with the bishop and with one another in the brotherhood of priests.
Fieles pastores
16 de abril, 2017
Arzobispo Pablo S. Coakley
Cada año durante la Semana Santa, los sacerdotes que sirven en la Arquidiócesis de Oklahoma City, así como los sacerdotes de todo el mundo, se reúnen unos con otros sacerdotes y con su obispo para la Misa Crismal. Es durante esta solemne liturgia que el obispo bendice y consagra los santos oleos y el sagrado crisma que se utilizarán durante el próximo año en la celebración de los sacramentos. Es durante esta Misa que los sacerdotes reflexionan y renuevan sus sagradas promesas sacerdotales en presencia del obispo y de los fieles reunidos.
Este es un día muy importante para los sacerdotes. Recordamos el regalo increíble que es compartir en el eterno sacerdocio de Jesucristo. Nos enfocamos en la importancia de nuestros sagrados deberes y nuestra comunión con el obispo y entre nosotros en fraternidad sacerdotal.
