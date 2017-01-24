Annual Catholic Appeal 2017: "God's Light Shines Through Us"

Commitment Weekend is Feb. 4-5.
Please keep an eye on your mailbox for a letter from Archbishop Coakley regarding the Annual Catholic Appeal. We ask that you prayerfully respond as your means and circumstances permit.
Please join us to learn about the future of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and how the Church is bringing educational opportunities to children across central and western Oklahoma.
Sr. Mary Paul McCaughey, former superintendent of the Archdiocese of Chicago, the largest system of Catholic schools in the U.S., is scheduled to speak.
The Celebrating Catholic Education Breakfast supports the Saint Katharine Drexel Fund, which allows the disadvantaged greater access to Catholic education, and the Saint John the Baptist de La Salle Fund, which supports leadership programs for teachers and principals.
Catholic Family Festival - APRIL 22 - SHAWNEE
Join Archbishop Coakley and Catholic families from across the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City on Saturday, April 22, at Saint Gregory’s University for a day of faith & fun! Don't miss out on hearing Dr. Greg and Lisa Popcak of More2Life Radio! The Popcaks are among the most popular speakers around the country, including at the 2015 World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia. Also see speaker and musician Cooper Ray.
Tickets before April 8 are:
· $25 for adults/$40 for married couples
· $10 for children grades K-12
· Free babysitting for ages 1-5 (Space is limited; reserve your spot today!)
UPDATE: Archbishop John R. Quinn, first Archbishop of Oklahoma City and Archbishop Emeritus of San Francisco, returned to the United States on Thursday after being hospitalized in Rome. Archbishop Quinn traveled to Rome for the consistory, which created several new cardinals, as an invited guest of Cardinal Cupich.
While in Rome, he experienced a health emergency and was hospitalized for nearly 60 days.
Hospital staff worked to improve his health enough to move from ICU to an air ambulance for the 20-hour flight to San Francisco. Archbishop Quinn is alert, talkative and making slow, but steady improvements.
Please remember Archbishop Quinn in your prayers.
Visit the Heritage Gallery at the Catholic Pastoral Center to learn about the life and mission of Servant of God Father Stanley Rother. Fr. Rother is scheduled to be beatified this fall in Oklahoma City.
The gallery exhibit features photos, Fr. Rother's chalice, personal items, his Bible, and letters to and from his family.
The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the CPC, 7501 Northwest Expressway. The exhibit is perfect for adult and student groups.
Pope Francis has recognized the martyrdom of Father Stanley Rother of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, making him the first martyr and priest born in the United States to receive this official recognition from the Vatican! And of course the first from Oklahoma!
The Vatican made the announcement Dec. 2. The recognition of his martyrdom clears the way for his beatification.
By George Weigel
Ethics and Public Policy Center
The best Lent of my life involved getting up every day at 5:30 a.m., hiking for miles through ankle-twisting, cobblestoned city streets, dodging drivers for whom traffic laws were traffic suggestions, avoiding the chaos of transit strikes and other civic disturbances, and battling bureaucracies civil and ecclesiastical – all while 3,500 miles from home sweet home.
Lent 2011, which I spent in Rome working on “Roman Pilgrimage: The Station Churches” (Basic Books), did have its compensations. Each day, I discovered new architectural and artistic marvels, brilliantly explained by my colleague Elizabeth Lev.
Each day, I watched with pride as my son Stephen pulled off one photographic coup after another, artfully crafting pictures that would get our future readers “inside” the experience of the Lenten station church pilgrimage in Rome. Each day, I had the opportunity to dig more deeply than I’d ever done before into the biblical and patristic readings for the Mass and Divine Office of the day.
Then, there was the fun: freshly baked, sugar-crusted ciambelle from the Roman Jewish quarter after the stational Mass at Cardinal Newman’s titular church; the first stir-fry dinner ever concocted in the Vatican apartment where Pope Julius II asked Michelangelo when he would finish the Sistine Chapel ceiling; rating the post-station church coffee bars for relative quality of cappuccino, cornetti, and restrooms; singing all nine rowdy verses of “Maryland, My Maryland” at a March 25 Maryland Day dinner; meeting the newly-elected Major-Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, who would become a friend; cringing when my former student Fr. Matthew Monnig, S.J., scolded me about “not going crit” – i.e., academic-skeptical – when I made some comment or other about a particularly implausible legend about a particularly obscure saint; Liz Lev’s incomparable rolled stuffed veal, plus the first wine in 40-some days, at an Easter Sunday pranzone for the ages.
That Roman Lent also taught me a lot about the vitality of the Church in the United States and the effects of that vitality on other Anglophones. While the tradition of pilgrimage to a “station church” in Rome for each day of Lent goes back to the mid-first-millennium, the tradition had lain fallow for some time before it was revived by North American College students in the mid-70s.
By the mid-90s, when I first encountered it, the entire American seminary community was participating. By 2011, that daily Mass community had grown to more than 300 (and sometimes more than 400) souls, as students from the Roman campuses of American universities, English, Scottish and Irish seminarians from their national colleges, and English-speaking ambassadors accredited to the Vatican became regulars.
That Anglophone liturgical and spiritual fervor was not replicated, alas, by the Vicariate of Rome, which also sponsored a daily “station” Mass at the church of the day. On the Friday after Ash Wednesday, 2011, Stephen and I hiked back up the Caelian Hill to the Basilica of Sts. John and Paul to complete the photography Stephen had begun at the 7 a.m. English-language stational Mass that morning.
We got our work done just before the Vicariate Mass started in the early evening, and saw a half-dozen concelebrants and perhaps 15 elderly people enter the basilica for the stational Mass of the day sponsored by the pope’s diocese – a sharp contrast to the 250-300 Anglophones who were there as the sun was rising.
The day before, at San Giorgio in Velabro, the same number of English-speakers had to scurry out of the basilica at 7:30 p.m. sharp to accommodate the half-dozen German priests celebrating their stational Mass: beautifully chanted, but concelebrants-without-a-congregation.
For those who will be in Rome this Lent, there’s no better way to enter into the pilgrim character of the season than to participate in the 7 a.m. stational Mass led by the priest and students of the North American College.
If you’re unable to travel to the Eternal City, but would like to make the Roman station church pilgrimage from a distance, there’s “Roman Pilgrimage: The Station Churches.” I’d especially recommend the eBook edition, in which all the photos are in color and a zoom feature allows you to study closely numerous masterpieces of fresco and mosaic.
A foretaste of what’s available pictorially in “Roman Pilgrimage” can be glimpsed on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQa1QwNZ5Yw.
Buona Quaresima!
Bearing one another’s burdens
March 5, 2017
Archbishop Paul S. Coakley
Recall the biblical story of suffering Job. When Job’s three friends heard of his afflictions they set out to visit him. But, when they arrived to console their friend “they sat down upon the ground with him seven days and seven nights, but none of them spoke a word to him; for they saw how great was his suffering” (Job 2:11-13).
How often in the face of profound suffering and anguish do we struggle to find the appropriate words to console and show our compassion for others. Sometimes just being present is enough. It’s certainly a good start. Simply a willingness to be with others in their suffering demonstrates our solidarity with them and assures them they are not bearing their burden alone. This is a profoundly human response in the face of suffering. It shows respect without attempting to minimize, demonize or explain away suffering.
Llevar las cargas de los demás
5 de marzo, 2017
Arzobispo Pablo S. Coakley
Recordemos la historia bíblica del sufrimiento Job. Cuando los tres amigos de Job oyeron hablar de sus aflicciones, salieron a visitarlo. Pero cuando llegaron para consolar a su amigo, «se sentaron en tierra siete días y siete noches con él, pero ninguno de ellos le habló una palabra; Porque vieron cuán grande fue su sufrimiento "(Job 2: 11-13).
Cuántas veces, ante el sufrimiento y la angustia, luchamos por encontrar las palabras adecuadas para consolar y mostrar nuestra compasión por los demás. A veces sólo estar presente es suficiente. Sin duda es un buen comienzo. Simplemente la voluntad de estar con los demás en su sufrimiento demuestra nuestra solidaridad con ellos y les asegura que no están llevando su carga sola. Esta es una respuesta profundamente humana ante el sufrimiento. Demuestra respeto sin tratar de minimizar, demonizar o explicar el sufrimiento.
Archbishop Coakley's pastoral letter
Go Make Disciples Study Guide Booklet
Go Make Disciples Study Guide Full Page
Una Carta PastoralArzobispo Pablo S. Coakley
La guía de estudio estará disponible en breve.