Archbishop Quinn hospitalized in Rome

Archbishop John R. Quinn, first Archbishop of Oklahoma City and Archbishop Emeritus of San Francisco, remains hospitalized in Rome in intensive care. Archbishop Quinn traveled to Rome for the consistory, which created several new cardinals, as an invited guest of Cardinal Cupich.
While in Rome, he experienced a health emergency and has been hospitalized for nearly 60 days.
Hospital staff is working to improve his health enough to move from ICU to an air ambulance for the 20-hour flight to San Francisco. Archbishop Quinn is alert, talkative and making slow, but steady improvements.
Please remember Archbishop Quinn in your prayers.
Visit the Heritage Gallery at the Catholic Pastoral Center to learn about the life and mission of Servant of God Father Stanley Rother. Fr. Rother is scheduled to be beatified this fall in Oklahoma City.
The gallery exhibit features photos, Fr. Rother's chalice, personal items, his Bible, and letters to and from his family.
The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the CPC, 7501 Northwest Expressway. The exhibit is perfect for adult and student groups.
Join Fr. Jacques Phillipe as he returns to Oklahoma City for a retreat.
National Catholic Schools Week: Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2017
National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2017 is Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.
For more information about enrolling your child in an Oklahoma Catholic school, call or visit the school of your choice or find contact information in the Catholic Schools Directory.
Pope Francis has recognized the martyrdom of Father Stanley Rother of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, making him the first martyr and priest born in the United States to receive this official recognition from the Vatican! And of course the first from Oklahoma!
The Vatican made the announcement Dec. 2. The recognition of his martyrdom clears the way for his beatification.
With the new abortion facility open in southwest Oklahoma City, a few blocks from Saint James parish and other churches, Fr. Pruett, Sr. Maria, parishioners at St. James and community members are gathering every morning to pray the Rosary.
Anyone can participate.
May God bless the children and the innocent.
A homily for the annual MLK observance
Archbishop Paul S. Coakley
Delivered at Corpus Christi Church
This Sunday marks the return of the liturgical season we call Ordinary Time. In today’s Gospel (Jn. 1:29-34), we are introduced to John the Baptist. In the Fourth Gospel, John’s primary mission is to give testimony to Jesus: “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” “He is the one who will baptize with the Holy Spirit.”
A witness testifies to the truth based on personal experiences of that truth. In some mysterious fashion, God had revealed to John that the one upon whom he saw the Spirit descend is God’s chosen and anointed One. The very reason John was sent to baptize with water was ultimately to make known to Israel the One that God would send to baptize with the Holy Spirit. And, so he bears witness: “Now I have seen and testified that he is the Son of God.”
Una homilía para la observancia anual de MLK
Reverendísimo Pablo S. Coakley
Ofrecida en la Iglesia de Corpus Christi
Este domingo marca el regreso de la época litúrgica que llamamos Tiempo Ordinario. En el Evangelio de hoy (Juan 1: 29-34) se nos presenta a Juan el Bautista. En el Cuarto Evangelio, la misión primaria de Juan es dar testimonio de Jesús: "¡He aquí el Cordero de Dios, que quita el pecado del mundo!" "Él los bautizará con el Espíritu Santo". Un testigo testifica sobre la verdad basada en sus experiencias personales sobre esa verdad. De alguna manera misteriosa, Dios le había revelado a Juan que aquel sobre quien viera descender el Espíritu sería el elegido y ungido de Dios. La misma razón por la que Juan fue enviado a bautizar con agua fue en última instancia para dar a conocer a Israel el Dios Único que enviaría a Bautizar con el Espíritu Santo. Y así él da testimonio: "Ahora he visto y testificado que él es el Hijo de Dios".
Dar testimonio y dar testificar es un aspecto importante de nuestro discipulado también. Cada uno de nosotros ha tenido alguna experiencia personal de Jesús, por lo que cada uno de nosotros está llamado a dar nuestro testimonio personal de lo que Jesús ha sido para nosotros en las circunstancias particulares de nuestras vidas muy diferentes. ¿Cómo lo conocemos? ¿Llegamos a conocerlo como sanador cuando estábamos sufriendo alguna enfermedad? ¿O lo conocemos más concretamente como salvador cuando estamos en las profundidades de la angustia? ¿Lo conocimos como nuestro hermano o amigo cuando necesitábamos compañerismo? ¿Lo conocimos como buen pastor cuando estamos perdidos y confundidos? En el avance de la misión de evangelización de la Iglesia, los maestros de la fe ciertamente son muy importantes.
Archbishop Coakley's pastoral letter
Go Make Disciples Study Guide Booklet
Go Make Disciples Study Guide Full Page
Una Carta PastoralArzobispo Pablo S. Coakley
La guía de estudio estará disponible en breve.