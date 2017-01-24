Archbishop Quinn hospitalized in Rome

Archbishop John R. Quinn, first Archbishop of Oklahoma City and Archbishop Emeritus of San Francisco, remains hospitalized in Rome in intensive care. Archbishop Quinn traveled to Rome for the consistory, which created several new cardinals, as an invited guest of Cardinal Cupich.

While in Rome, he experienced a health emergency and has been hospitalized for nearly 60 days.

Hospital staff is working to improve his health enough to move from ICU to an air ambulance for the 20-hour flight to San Francisco. Archbishop Quinn is alert, talkative and making slow, but steady improvements.

Please remember Archbishop Quinn in your prayers.